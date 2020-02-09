When voting was extended to 16 year-olds in 2018, the hype was that this would help them become more engaged with their society that they would eventually inherit. But can you blame voting-age teenagers today who look in bewilderment at Malta’s chaotic and increasingly toxic political scene, shrug in disgust and get on with their lives? I am talking about both sides of Parliament.

PM Robert Abela has got off to a reasonably good start, but given how low the bar had been set by the time of Joseph Muscat’s departure, that’s not saying much. How could Abela even conceive Mizzi’s nomination to head Malta’s OSCE parliamentary delegation? Is his hasty decision to then rescind this nomination a sign of new-found sensitivity towards the howls of protest by the Opposition (yes, it’s still there) and civil society? Or is it a sign that Abela does not yet feel strong enough to be his own man and do his own thing?

Or let’s take the sudden burst of activity of the police in deciding to proceed against ex-PL general secretary Jimmy Magro. Is this a sign that the previous OPM stranglehold on police action was finally being removed? If so, why have the police not moved on Mizzi, Schembri and Muscat too?

Abela’s dilemma is that his clean-up reminds me of when I decided to repaint the sitting room. Once I started to peel off the old paint, it all had to come off. So what is Abela willing to uncover, and where dare he not go? Will he really have a thorough review of the Vitals deal? Will be also look at the Electrogas swindle, and so many other shady deals?

If Abela is to free himself of Muscat’s shadow and legacy, there is really only one answer: yet another early general election. And seeing the sorry mess the PN is in now, it is the only way it will get rid of its own delialbatross and start building a credible alternative to Labour.

Even Laburisti have to work

In what was another crazy week in Maltese politics, the prize for the most oddball remark must surely go to newly-minted minister Julia Farrugia. Granted that we have to cut a new minister some slack, especially when it comes to verbal dexterity when handling the free press. But her comments after Konrad Mizzi’s contract mess with the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA), and what was left unsaid, have raised more than a few eyebrows.

It is entirely plausible that Farrugia did not have an inkling of the infamous contact before she took on her role. That her political and institutional instincts led her to immediately ask for advice on the legality of Mizzi’s contract and then to summarily terminate it (doubtless with Prime Minister Abela’s approval) is good news.

What is sad is that what should have been normal process, even politically duh, was, in fact, startlingly refreshing. I have no doubt that a Prime Minister Muscat would have publicly and stoutly defended the contract (having first engineered it himself) on the grounds that Mizzi had done so much good and was a ‘doer’, and therefore ‘deserved’ it. Anyway, Mizzi had already paid the political price for his ‘mistake’, mhux hekk?

But let’s thank God for small mercies, and give some further kudos to Farrugia for not stopping with cancelling Mizzi’s contract. She said she would also investigate all other contracts within the MTA, to ensure that whoever was on the entity's payroll actually went to work. “I will be making sure that everyone who is employed by the MTA shows up," Farrugia is reported to have said. This decision, she went on, would apply to everyone, irrelevant of their political affiliations.

Er, what? Farrugia did not say that she would be checking the value for money of MTA contracts. She said she would be checking if they actually turned up for work. And the contracted Laburisti should not expect any preferential treatment.

The implied sub-text is clear: Melvin Theuma wannabies have been warned. No more partisan sinecures for the boys and girls in red in the MTA. To which the obvious question is: if you, Minister Farrugia, need to make such a public crusade of this cleansing, to establish that there is a new broom in the premises, does it not imply that the existence of such partisan sinecures is an open secret?

Is Minister Farrugia implying that this scourge is limited to the MTA? In this case, is it due to its new CEO Johann Buttigieg, who in his previous role as CEO of the Planning Authority dismantled its last vestiges of credibility? One of Buttigieg’s first acts was to sign Mizzi’s contract with the MTA. Is Minister Farrugia going to review Buttigieg’s position?

Or could it be conceivable that this scourge goes beyond the confines of the MTA? In this case, why does she not also review the contracts of all the entities under her ministry, including those for positions of trust in her own ministry? Why does she not conduct a systematic review of all these contracts to see how many of them are actually giving any value-added? Why doesn’t Prime Minister Abela order such scrutiny throughout the public administration? And finally, why don’t pigs fly?

Femicide is murder

When I had first heard of the term ‘femicide’ a good number of years ago, I was puzzled. Murder was murder, I reasoned, just as unacceptable and condemnable irrespective of the circumstances. But as I learnt more about the muck of life I came to understand the need for the term.

The prelude to femicide is very often intimate partner violence, and this violence shares characteristics with paedophilia. It is all the more horrible because it incubates in close relationships, but replaces love with domination, self-gratification, and violence in all its forms. Paradoxically, for some it is this very intimacy, itself a form of living death, that in some way ‘excuses’ the killing and makes it something less than murder: a ‘crime of passion’.

That is why it is essential to stress that Chantelle Chetcuti’s gruesome stabbing is a suspected femicide, itself the result of intimate partner violence, and therefore murder. Chantelle’s death is the sixteenth suspected femicide in Malta in a decade, and counting. In 2015 the rate of femicides in Malta was above that of France, the UK or Italy; we occupied the middle-tier in Europe. In 2014 Malta ratified the Istanbul Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence.

The recommended actions to effectively implement the Convention are four P’s: Prevention, that includes education; Protection – ensuring effective response to accusations by victims of gendered violence; Punishment for the perpetrators of such crimes, and Power – empowering women in combating and eliminating violence against women and intimate partner violence.

Chantelle’s death has given new urgency and public visibility to this critical issue. The 25th of November is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. That gives the government almost ten months to come up with concrete, costed and resourced initiatives to address this terrible crime. If this deadline is respected Chantelle’s death would not have been in vain.