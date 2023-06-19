Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic on Monday appealed to star midfielder Luka Modric to stay amid growing speculation the captain will retire from international football.

Dalic’s comments came a day after Croatia lost 5-4 on penalties to Spain in the Nations League final in Rotterdam.

“We need him, this is a generation that still did not complete the job,” Dalic told reporters after returning to Zagreb.

The Real Madrid player famously led Croatia to a second-place finish at the 2018 World Cup and third place at last year’s tournament in Qatar.

Croatia had been chasing their first ever major trophy against a Spain team Modric, 37, knows inside out.

On Monday, front pages across Croatia ran pictures of the dejected midfielder following the nail-biting defeat.

Read the full story on Sportsdesk...