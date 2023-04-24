Matthew Caruana Galizia told court on Monday he could not defend his mother’s publication of an article alleging that the secret offshore company Egrant belonged to Michelle Muscat, given that the main witness was dead and he did not know what she had in mind when penning the article.

Caruana Galizia on Monday took the witness stand in libel proceedings filed against his mother and himself by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat over a 2017 article, first published in her Running Commentary alleging that the secret offshore company Egrant belonged to Muscat’s wife, Michelle.

That story prompted Muscat to request a magisterial inquiry to investigate those claims.

The inquiry, led by then-Magistrate Aaron Bugeja, concluded that there was no documentation linking the Muscat family to the Panama company, with a UK-based forensic accounting firm also failing to find any evidence linking the Muscats to Egrant Inc on the servers of now-shuttered Pilatus Bank.

Following the journalist’s assassination in October 2017, Muscat had testified in the libel proceedings, saying that he would drop the cases if Caruana Galizia’s heirs accepted the findings of the Egrant inquiry.

But the family had promptly reacted, saying that they would not concede “to extortion from our public servants”.

Six years down the line since Caruana Galizia first published the story, Matthew testified that it would take a miracle to defend his mother’s publication.

“Unless I’m in church and a box of evidence lands before me, we’re greatly prejudiced. The main witness is dead. I don’t have what she had. I don’t know what she had in mind. We’d need a miracle or my mother to come back to life to break free of that prejudice,” explained the witness.

Asked by the family’s lawyer, Joseph Zammit Maempel, to shed light on the manner in which his mother handled her sources, Caruana Galizia said that, especially in the few years before her assassination, she was contacted by high-level sources, “most of them official sources”.

She had a very strong sense of ethics, he added.

Most of the time, he would find out about some investigation she was working on only once she published the story.

When the workload became too much to handle single-handedly and he was assisting her on some minor investigation, he sensed her sense of ethics.

Having worked as an investigative journalist for the past 23 years, Caruana Galizia explained that most of what he learnt came from his mother.

Her sense of ethics was such that she would never record a conversation with a source unless they were comfortable with that.

Yet, while working in a newsroom, he realised that recording conversations with sources was a practice adopted by many journalists.