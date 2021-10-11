The Malta national team is set to cross swords with Cyprus in what will be one of Devis Mangia’s most important matches since taking over as coach in 2019 (Kick-off: 18.00).

The Maltese side is currently level on four points with Cyprus in Group H of the 2022 World Cup qualifications.

With three games left in this campaign, Mangia’s team is looking to avoid finishing last in Group H for the first time since the 1994 World Cup qualifiers, highlighting the importance of the game against Cyprus which will be played in Larnaca.

“We must have the right attitude while giving more than our 100% if we want to record a positive result against Cyprus,” Mangia said in a pre-match press conference.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta