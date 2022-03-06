The second leg fixtures of the Louis Borg Cup, held on Sunday afternoon, are set to be a spectacle as both games are as close as ever. While League leaders Starlites Naxxar and Hibernians took their respective first leg against Mellieha Libertas and BUPA Luxol, the pressure is on them as they hold onto very slender leads.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Luxol coach Duncan Fenech, whose side are only missing a point to level their tie against Hibernians after an 85-84 final score on Friday, said believes his side did a good job and will be looking to build upon this on Sunday (tip-off: 13.30).

