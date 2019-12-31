Adrian Delia hopes that in 2020, those expected to shoulder responsibility will do so not only for their own sake, but also for the rest of the country.



In his New Year’s Day message, the PN leader said that Malta needed to be prioritised over and above everything [l-ewwel u qabel kollox].



The past year, he said, had not been an easy one for Malta, and the country has experienced a threat to “normalcy”. All of us, Dr Delia added, were in need of some hope in order to be able to move forward.





Adrian Delia's New Year message. Video: PN

As we reflect on the past year, we realise that our country has gone through a lot, however, all of us - Maltese, Gozitans and foreigners - need to come together to rebuild a normal state of affairs, he said.



Dr Delia augured that in the new year politics is used only for the service of the people: “we need to do away with all that divides us, work and build on that which already unites us and acknowledge where we went wrong.”