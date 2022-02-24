Ralf Rangnick told his Manchester United team to play with the same care-free attitude as Anthony Elanga after the 19-year-old salvaged a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Elanga came on as a substitute in the 75th minute and scored in the 80th, after Atletico had dominated the majority of their Champions League last 16 first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano.

But the draw felt like a victory for United, who were woeful in the first half yet escaped with a result that puts them in a strong position to reach the quarter-finals.

“In all the games he has played, he shows he is playing with passion and fun,” Rangnick said. “He is just enjoying himself on the pitch, he is aware of his weapons and he wants to show his weapons.

