Nature Trust Malta (NTM) has appealed to the general public and authorities to reduce the amount of litter which ends up in our seas, to mitigate the impact of climate change and to stop exotics being released into our countryside.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the NGO released a statement stating that every single action counts and "together we can make our Islands an example of better practice".

Every year litter finds its way into the sea maiming or killing marine life in a cruel way, wrote NTM.

"Turtles lose flippers or their lives, dolphins have been found entangled and fish are ingesting plastic too which ultimately ends on our plates," the NGO pointed out.

The number of turtles found entangled or dead due to this problem is increasing every year, it added.

The increase of such debris is evident all around the Mediterranean basin as NGOs from the Mediterranean region report incidents from evey coast, the statement read.

"Being in the centre of the Mediterranean, Malta not only gets its share of debris coming from land but the also debris coming from other surrounding regions as well as that disposed of illegally from sea traffic," explained NTM.

"Thousands of kilograms of marine litter are cleared from the Ballut at Marsaxlokk Natura 2000 site each year. Over 60% comes from the open sea and is carried to shore by currents," the NGO said.

The NGO highlighted that our natural heritage was also being impacted by climate change as temperatures continues to rise and are forecast to reach 1.5C higher than normal in the coming years.

NTM also appealed to the authorities to set tighter controls on the importation of exotics, since the dumping of terrapins, crayfish and other exotics in our countryside was becoming more frequent.

"Every week NTM wildlife rescue lines get calls of dumped terrapins, reptiles and other animals. Apart from these not being indigenous, some are a danger to both our local fauna and humans themselves," the NGO said.

NTM has been educating the public and raising awareness with the authorities to work hand in hand to reduce this marine pollution since 2002.