Malta can exceed expectation if they overcome a tough Luxembourg side on Saturday in their semi-final game of the FIBA European Small Countries Championship (tip-off: 7PM).
However, it will take a collective effort from every player on coach Angela Adamoli’s team to achieve this, according to Malta guard Kristy Galea.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us