The Church hopes and prays that as countries had in the past abolished slavery, they will one day do the same with abortion, Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea Curmi said on Sunday.

Celebrating mass to remember victims of abortion around the world, the bishop said that in the past, societies had accepted slavery but over time and thanks to "courageous" people, this was abolished.

"Today, in different parts of the world including Malta, there is a mentality that accepts and promotes people who end the life of others before birth. It is a widespread mentality.

"We hope and pray that there will be a time when, as various societies opened their eyes and started working against slavery, the same will be done when it comes to protecting the human life," Galea-Curmi said.

The bishop urged prayers for the most vulnerable in society, for consistency on the protection of life as well as for those begging for help. He also prayed for doctors, nurses and healthcare workers to remain loyal to their mission of protecting life, which he said is their duty.

On mothers who might be struggling, Galea-Curmi said he prayed that they find the support and help they need to not end up in abusive situations.

The bishop ended the homily by praying for the country to not "give in to pressure against life."