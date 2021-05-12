Binderr, Malta’s first bookkeeping app, will end your relationship with your bookkeeper.

Probably no sound is as dreaded as that made by a fan whirring to a dead stall in the middle of a hot day. Well, if you are a freelancer, there is one sound which carries louder decibels of stress – and that is the sound made by an official brown envelope landing on your welcome mat. Because that could only mean one thing – your taxes are due!



And that will fuel a series of stressful events – starting with calling up your bookkeeper to getting muddled with numbers, the expensive potential of filing a tax return, and the cherry-on-the-inedible cake of your bookkeeper's bill.





For a freelancer, such is the anxiety involved in managing their tax affairs that they might start wondering whether it is actually worth having the freedom to be your own boss, only to have it taken away by the complexities of handling their own bookkeeping.



Binderr, Malta’s first bookkeeping app, aims to relieve that stress by giving you back control over your financials and help you navigate the difficulty of staying on top of your taxes.

Developed by a team of successful entrepreneurs

Binderr is the brainchild of the same people who created Time to Eat, arguably Malta’s first e-commerce success story, and who also brought the Bolt revolution to Malta. The team invested €1 million to develop the technology with a seamless and personalised experience for its users.



“We see an opportunity in changing how bookkeeping is done for everyone. In a world where technology is moving so fast, bookkeeping still feels like the same old headache it always used to be,” said Jacob Appel, the startup’s CEO and founder.



Binderr is designed to ensure its users gain control over their financial data – in fact, the app gives its users an overview of their bookkeeping at any time, including seeing upcoming or overdue tax returns.



But it’s more than that. Take, for instance, your expense account. With Binderr, you simply take a photo of a receipt and they immediately allocate it to your tax return – thus making sure that you don’t miss out on expenses you could have claimed.

Late payments will also be a thing of the past. Overdue submissions often result in penalties and unnecessary stress. With binderr users are timely prompted with alerts and notifications to notify them of any upcoming deadlines, avoiding the traditional pitfalls.

Backed by expert bookkeepers

Binderr has hired a team of specialised bookkeepers who will check your bookkeeping and make sure you claim as much tax as possible. With them firmly on your side you never again have to wonder if you’re overpaying on your taxes.

Their team manually reviews all your receipts and allocates them to the correct tax returns. Furthermore, you can ask any question you like using the in-app chat feature, and their helpful team will be ready to assist you.

But such expertise surely comes at a hefty cost. That’s the best part. Binderr is far more affordable than your average bookkeeper in Malta, even though it provides so much more. Once you add things like being able to see the state of your finances at any time and the access to a team of specialists, the value gap becomes even more significant.

Binderr will also soon be offering their services to small businesses including management accounts, payroll, issuing of invoices and more. It won’t be long before Binderr becomes your one-stop-shop for all your business finance needs.



Download Binderr here and regain control over your finances.