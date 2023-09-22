In Malta, our sun-kissed archipelago, one can get to the beach, bump into a friend, a tourist and three construction workers in a span of 10 minutes. Months ago, the finance minister raised the alarm, hinting at the pending transformation of our beloved isle thanks to an economic model driving up our population numbers.

Combined with other aspects of this economic model, our trajectory will turn Malta into something resembling a jam-packed music festival by 2040. The ensuing national debate has largely seen a chorus singing the same tune: “Slow down with the sardine-packing!” However, we have to look beyond the mere population increase and focus on fixing the underlying problem, which is the way we are ourselves governing the country.

We cannot blame the man in the street for longing for a change, when we can still remember what St Paul’s Bay, Sliema and so many other localities used to be like. Once the go-to postcard-perfect locales, they are now inching closer to resembling a Lego metropolis erected by an overenthusiastic toddler. That is not to mention the garbage crisis these localities face, with fermenting rubbish in the streets, symptoms of this economic model and poor planning alike.

This race to the bottom is tanking not only our quality of life but also our tourism product, leading to a vicious cycle where we are getting low-spending tourists in ever greater numbers, which our infrastructure and sanity cannot cater to.

Even if we reduce the number of tourists and shift from sun and sea tourism towards capitalising on appreciation for our heritage and culture, we would still have to address our appetite for cheap and inhumane labour. Whether it is construction site accidents or foreign workers living in dormitories in Saudi Arabian style conditions, Malta is profiting off of exploitation and the proceeds of that abuse are not going into the pockets of the average person in the street.

Our economic model must become a more humane one, which pays a living wage and ensures minimum standards for our foreign workers, addressing their dignity as human beings. In so doing, we would prevent the interests exploiting them from imposing the negative externalities of their profits onto the rest of us.

Negative externalities are the imposition of a cost on a party as an indirect effect of the actions of another party. In other words, they arise when one party, such as a business, makes another party worse off, yet, does not bear the costs. In Malta’s case, the strained public infrastructure, the increasing traffic and pollution and our overall reduced quality of life are all costs which we pay as individuals so that exploitative businesses may profit at our expense.

They do not pay the real cost of doing business. This is evident also in the construction industry, where there is always a race for people to steal one another’s views with blocks of apartments. Someone buys a property with a nice view but someone then builds in front of them.

In other words, shady business practices and the bending of policy in Malta to make money is not a so-called victimless crime.

Economic reform without governance reform is never going to work.

In response to a recent planning application for a grotesque-looking hotel opposite the parish church in Birkirkara, the prime minister asked developers not to submit non-starter applications. However, at the same time, many other offensive projects continue to get approved.

This is because, without the underlying planning rules being fixed, loopholes closed and independent board members and institutions established, any strategies the government boasts about can only ever be greenwashing.

It is the same logic behind the government’s promise for new green public spaces. It promises these while letting developers build up gardens or steal existing public spaces from the public.

A case in point is the public playing field in Victoria, known as Taċ-Ċawla, which will be replaced by a four-storey apartment block built by Joseph Portelli on behalf of the ministry for Gozo.

Once again, this is another negative externality arising from poor governance. It is the residents who will pay the price so that someone else may profit at their expense, thanks to weak institutions and a speculative economic model.

Malta needs a moratorium on the construction of new hotels, with the exception of the restoration of old buildings. This will automatically move us towards the sort of tourism model we desire.

At the same time, we need to institute drastic planning reforms and actually make the Planning Authority independent. Factor negative externalities into the planning process. Pay a living wage to foreign workers and Maltese alike and ensure proper enforcement. Protect our farmers from development and promote sustainable farming. Look at the 82,000 dwellings currently listed as “vacant, seasonally used or secondary” homes and move the construction industry away from speculation and towards restoration.

Sandra Gauci

Otherwise, as always, the government is merely talking the talk without walking the walk.

Sandra Gauci is chairperson of ADPD.