Strength in depth and the positional versatility of the 33-strong squad were behind South Africa’s record fourth World Cup title, coach Jacques Nienaber said, warning not to dub his staff “geniuses” over their leftfield selection.

Cobus Reinach and Manie Libbok had been first-choice half-backs in the run-up to Saturday’s final in which South Africa edged New Zealand 12-11.

But Nienaber rang the changes for the final at the Stade de France, recalling Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard, the architects of the 2019 World Cup-winning team in Japan.

He also went for a replacements’ bench comprising seven forwards and just one back in Willie Le Roux, backing the players he picked to play to their strengths.

