Girona coach Michel Sanchez admitted his team could not handle Real Madrid in a crushing 4-0 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday in La Liga.

League leaders Madrid opened up a five-point gap on shock title challengers Girona, second.

“Really we’re not at that level, we can use this to improve,” Michel told reporters.

“When you face opponents of such a level, it lets you see what your reality is, a bit.”

Jude Bellingham struck twice for Madrid and Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were also on target as Madrid dominated.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

