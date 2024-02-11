Girona coach Michel Sanchez admitted his team could not handle Real Madrid in a crushing 4-0 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday in La Liga.

League leaders Madrid opened up a five-point gap on shock title challengers Girona, second.

“Really we’re not at that level, we can use this to improve,” Michel told reporters.

“When you face opponents of such a level, it lets you see what your reality is, a bit.”

Jude Bellingham struck twice for Madrid and Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were also on target as Madrid dominated.

