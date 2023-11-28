Hibernians fired past Luxol at the Ta’ Qali Pavillion on Sunday in a game the Paolites led from start to finish. Coach Mario Tabone’s clan had three players in the 20-point mark as they got past a 39-point Tariq Woody and a youthful Luxol side who had to make do without an injured Nathan Xuereb.

Meanwhile, SiGMA Depiro and Valletta Fighters took it to the final minutes of their fixture before the Mtarfa side took the spoils in a game with numerous three-pointers on its agenda.

Finally, Mellieha Libertas climbed to the top of the Division One standings with their third straight victory, against a Gzira Athleta side that suffered their first defeat of the league campaign.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

