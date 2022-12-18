Lionel Messi saluted the Argentina fans in Doha’s Lusail stadium on Sunday after helping inspire his country to their first World Cup victory in 36 years.

“We’re champions of the world!” exclaimed Messi on the stadium microphone after his two goals and successful shootout spot-kick helped Argentina to the title.

Messi hugged his family members and team-mates after the stunning match that ended 3-3 after 120 absorbing minutes that included a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick and three successfully converted penalties.

