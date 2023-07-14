We must be grateful to Andrea Dibben for venting her spleen in her recent ‘Talking Point’ of July 8. It confirms with utmost clarity the agenda of the local pro-abortion lobby.

It shows under what pressure Malta is being subjected by the vociferous minority who want to impose their ideology that flies in the face of our time-honoured traditions.

We never needed an amendment. Pregnant women were always given first-rate treatment irrespective of their circumstances. Doctors never faced any risk of censure if faced with a mortality when correct medical protocols being followed.

The blatantly obvious intention of the pro-abortion lobby was to try and coerce the government to engineer a loophole or, rather, a garage door in our legislation to permit abortion.

Termination of a pregnancy when the pregnant mother’s life is at risk is not an abortion procedure. It is the undesirable consequence in attempting to save both the mother and the child. On the other hand, abortion is the deliberate killing of nascent life. Labelling those who oppose such a heinous crime as patriarchal does not cut any ice at all.

Dibben then reminds us that people break the law. What’s new? Crimes have been committed since the time of Cain. It should be obvious that laws are there to prevent us harming others and to protect the weak and safeguard and promote the common good. This elementary principle eludes the pro-choice lobby.

After all, there are innumerable choices that might be considered convenient for those who make them. Bumping off an elderly parent who stands in the way of an inheritance is an obvious example. The fact that some may do so is not a justification to legalise it.

One can mention numerous other advantageous wrongdoings such as robbery, cheating at work, money laundering, manoeuvring to get unjust promotions, etc. The list is endless. And the pro-abortion lobbyists tell us that if a law is broken, it should be removed.

Termination of a pregnancy when the pregnant mother’s life is at risk is not an abortion procedure - Klaus Vella Bardon

It is also most annoying that this amendment is repeatedly termed an ‘abortion’ bill. In a flawed society, one may accept illogical and misguided opinions but facts should be respected.

The majority of Maltese still cherish life and are justly concerned about what has unfolded, including the false presentation that Andrea Prudente was facing a life-threatening situation because Malta does not have legalised abortion.

The fabricated, widespread misinformation smearing Malta’s excellent health service was broadcast relentlessly both locally and abroad. Such underhand tactics are the hallmark of the pro-abortion lobbies.

Sadly, this propaganda was left unchecked and the government seemed unprepared or unwilling to defend its own health professionals and reassure the public immediately.

Throughout their campaigning over the years, the pro-abortion lobby have repeatedly and consistently resorted to falsehood and half-truths.

I strongly recommend those of goodwill to read The Hand of God by the late Bernard Nathanson as well as The Abolition of Woman by Fiorella Nash. This salutary exercise will help make them more aware of the rot at the heart of the pro-abortion agenda that stifles the truth and persistently brainwashes the public with lies.

Their finely-tailored manipulations are staring us in the face. Those who err should correct their stand when shown their misguided position. To err is human but to persist in error is diabolical.

Meanwhile, the government should create social frameworks that promote right behaviour and address the culture that debases the human dignity of women and the dignity of human relationships.

Above all, it should ensure that the expediency of eliminating the most vulnerable of society is not an option and remains strongly condemned.