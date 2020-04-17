Challenges are the order of the day for members of a Facebook group originally set up to encourage each other to reach their personal goals.

The members of the group, which goes by the name Malta Peakers, are now encouraging each other to remain positive and motivated during these difficult times brought about by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Malta Peakers are members of My Peak Challenge, a global community that strives for positive change in personal lives while helping others. It is a community that encourages healthy lifestyles and supports people to achieve goals on their bucket list – while raising money for charity including UK cancer research organisation Bloodwise.

“Our motto has always been: we rise by lifting others. And this is something that makes even more sense now, in this situation,” founding members Anneliza Grech and Christine Vella say.

Composed of over 30 people with diverse backgrounds and from different walks of life, the group members have now become much like family.

“We hold daily challenges that range from joining a virtual workout, posting pictures of books we are reading or food we’re cooking, as well as forgotten hobbies. Then we construct collages and post them on our social media pages,” Vella said.

“Given that people are busy, with many of us working from home – and that some are vulnerable and have certain health conditions – we give each other something to look forward to.

“We provide encouragement when people feel demotivated, cheer each other up and provide a safe space to vent,” she added.

The group has put together a photo challenge from which they constructed an Easter card. Over the past weeks, members also held virtual birthday parties, bingo sessions and quiz nights, among other things.

Their goal remains one of lifting each other during difficult times... something that was never so needed before.