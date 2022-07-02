Malta’s dramatic finish on Thursday against Andorra brought to an end a set of group A fixtures which saw Malta take the top spot and head directly into the semifinals of the FIBA Small Countries Games. On Saturday, Malta faces the winners of the first quarter-final – Azerbaijan – in a titanic clash that will send one team to the final against Armenia or Andorra.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, forward Nelson Kahler said the team needed to win as much as possible in order to gain that day’s rest before Saturday and Sunday.

“Our goal was to go 2-0 in these group games and ultimately get a day’s rest, so it was huge,” Kahler said.

“We had a few guys that played a lot of minutes so that extra day is massive. Whoever the opponent, we want to focus on what we do as team Malta and not so much on whatever everyone else does.”

Kahler was instrumental to Malta’s 72-70 win against Andorra, putting up a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds. Asked about the game on Thursday, the Sunshine Coast Phoenix forward lauded Andorra’s players and said this made it an even more prestigious win for Malta.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta