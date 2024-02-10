Two months on from a historic promotion to the UEFA Women’s Nations League B, Manuela Tesse’s Malta women will be playing two friendlies this month when the VisitMalta Women’s International Friendlies take place between February 22-25.

Playing at the Tony Bezzina Stadium, Malta will face the 110-ranked Faroe Islands and world number 53 Belarus.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Malta coach Tesse thanked Clayton Bartolo, Minister for Tourism and Public Cleanliness, and Qmedia representative Helmut Amhof for the opportunity to prepare for the next edition of the Nations League.

“Of course, we are working and want to overcome the challenges we have ahead of us,” Tesse said.

