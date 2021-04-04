Opposition leader Bernard Grech has issued a rallying cry for all those wishing to see Malta regain an air of normality.

In a video message on Easter Sunday, Grech said the PN wanted to prise the country away from the grip of the few who had taken it over for their own personal gain.

Grech spoke of the need to rise above partisanship and the culture of political favours, so the country as a whole could work for a better collective future.

“We want people to speak about Malta for the right reasons”.

He said he looked forward to a time when the constant revelations about wrongdoing would become a thing of the past.

Politicians at the centre of these scandals had endangered the country’s reputation and livelihoods, Grech said.

On COVID-19, the Opposition leader reminisced about traditional Easter celebrations, which usually saw people gathering in village squares.

Firing a barb at the government, Grech said these celebrations would not be possible this year as the pandemic had gotten out of control.

He spoke of when the country would eventually rise out of the effects of the pandemic, allowing children to once again meet their grandparents, parents to go out to work and youths to pursue their dreams.

Frontliners too would have the pressure taken off them, and everyone could go back to leading a serene, normal life, Grech said.

The Opposition leader also touched upon the need for a new political vision for a better Malta.

Such a vision would see the creation of new economic sectors, ensuring no one was left behind, he said.