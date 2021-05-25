Max Mosley, the former president of motorsport’s world governing body the FIA, who has died aged 81, “was like a brother”, ex-Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone told AFP.

Mosley became FIA president in 1993 after serving in previous administrative roles in the sport, including within Formula One.

The former racing driver, who had been suffering from cancer, served three terms as president before standing down in 2009.

“We were I suppose like brothers,” Ecclestone told AFP by phone from his base in Switzerland.

