Thomas Tuchel admitted Chelsea rode their luck as the Premier League leaders survived a spluttering display to snatch a 2-1 win against Watford on Wednesday.

Tuchel’s side were well below their best at Vicarage Road, but Hakim Ziyech bagged the 72nd minute winner to extend their unbeaten run to 12 games in all competitions.

Mason Mount put Chelsea ahead with his fourth goal this season in the 29th minute before Emmanuel Dennis hit a deflected equaliser two minutes before half-time.

Watford could claim they deserved at least a point after pushing Chelsea onto the back foot, both before and after a 30-minute delay while medics assisted a supporter who suffered a cardiac arrest.

