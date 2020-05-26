The health authorities were "shocked and worried" when they were alerted to celebrations by Floriana FC fans on Monday evening, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci told Times of Malta.

In comments on Tuesday, the first from the health authorities since the incident, Gauci said she heard about the impromptu party while she was still at the office with her team.

"We stopped what we were doing. We've worked so hard... we couldn't believe it and we were worried. We weren't angry, we were worried," Gauci said, describing how her phone was bombarded with messages about the gathering.

RELATED STORIES Outrage after Floriana FC fans celebrate en masse

Hundreds of Floriana FC supporters took to the Granaries after the Malta Football Association decided that the club is to be awarded the Premier League after COVID-19 brought an abrupt end to the season.

Gauci said that while she could understand people's anger, the focus now needs to be on moving forward, urging anyone who was at the event at the Granaries on Monday night to get tested, even if they have very mild symptoms.

We've worked so hard... we couldn't believe it and we were worried. We weren't angry, we were worried. - Charmaine Gauci

"We now need to deal with the aftermath and that means people need to get tested. We know that the incubation period is two to 14 days and so people might not feel unwell just yet," she said.

Gauci assured those who get tested will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

She also appealed for "responsibility and discipline" moving forward, saying people should be aware that groups of more than six individuals are banned.

On whether the authorities were mulling a lockdown in the area to contain a potential spread, Gauci said this might be useless since people at the event could reside elsewhere.

Asked about the police's efforts to stop the event, Gauci said that such questions should be directed at the force.

"The minute we heard about this, we alerted the police," she said.