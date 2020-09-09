The government is expecting to continue registering a deficit in 2021, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna said on Wednesday, admitting the future is still uncertain as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press conference launching the pre-Budget document, which will be shared with social partners later on Wednesday, Scicluna said the economy will not recover by December. Health authorities around the world have suggested a potential vaccine against the virus could be rolled out by the end of the year.

“It is not true that come December, everything will be over. The pandemic and the closures resulting from it have had an unprecedented impact on our economy.

“We are now studying the next phase to make sure we keep supplying oxygen to our economy,” Scicluna said.

The government, social partners and civil society now need to work together because these are “not normal times” as the world is dealing with “an unprecedented crisis”, Scicluna said, though he did not elaborate on this and what it might involve.

But although there were many uncertainties as a result of the constant changes, one thing the government can definitely commit to is support smaller businesses, the minister said.

“Big hotels, for instance, would not feel the impact of capping as much as smaller ones. That is why the government will continue to support them until the last day of the pandemic,” the minister said.

On economic growth, Scicluna said the first three months of 2020 were “good” because the country had yet to enter partial lockdowns. The second quarter was comparable to that in other countries.

The minister noted that although sectors like i-Gaming, services and construction continued to do well, the impact of the pandemic on tourism had a “massive effect” on the economy.

The unemployment rate did not spike, Scicluna said, though he acknowledged there was an impact on active ageing, with a number of people who had reached a certain age retiring. Had it not been for the pandemic, they would still be working, he said, adding the government encouraged people who were still able to work to do so.

A number of people were also out of the labour force because they left the island. This, coupled with the increase in elderly people retiring, resulted in the unemployment rate low, he said.

The document can be read in the pdf link below.

Attached files Pre-Budget document