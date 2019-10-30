St Julian's could end up like "another Ferries" in Sliema if plans to create a ferry landing site in a popular swimming spot are taken forward, the town's mayor has argued.

“Let us not be deluded into thinking there will ever be some form of enforcement of emissions/pollution from ferries. We will end up like Sliema Creek. There has NEVER been any enforcement anywhere," mayor Albert Buttigieg said.

“The public is always losing out – this means the commercialisation of the bay".

St Julian's local council has agreed to formally object to the proposal and the local council's architect is in the process of drawing up a detailed objection with the intention of filing in the coming days.

The plans would see a new hop-on hop-off maritime venture developed between the St. Julian’s Aquatic Sports Club and Neptunes WPSC on Ġorġ Borg Olivier Street.

Mayor Buttigieg's fear is that the development would lead to that stretch of promenade being dotted by ticket booths and ferry tour hawkers, along with their vessels, as is the case at Sliema creek's "Ferries".

The council is arguing that the application goes against the area's local plan, which designates the site as a coastal area for leisure use, and that it does not meet any of the criteria required to build berthing facilities outside areas identified as potential sites for marinas.

Balluta Bay is not listed as a potential marina site.

Public domain?

Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi, who has also said he opposes the plans, has noted that the bay is included in a list of public domain sites proposed the Planning Authority had in 2017 said merited portection.

The Public Domain Act is intended to safeguard sites with public domain status from unsustainable development, commercialisation and environmental destruction.

The entire stretch of coast from St George’s Bay in Paceville to Tigne Point in Sliema was identified for public domain status, however the validity of that status remains questionable, as the areas proposed for protection two years ago have yet to be granted formal protection.

Generally, sites with public domain status are can be transferred through a resolution in Parliament with a simple majority, which in this case has not occurred.

Ferry operators advertise their tours at Sliema Creek. Photo: Danielle Grillage

The bay is also home to a number of Posidonia oceanica beds, which are protected by law.

“While alternative and marine transport is commendable, it is expected that there be realistic and wide public consultation on the appraisals of alternatives both in terms of location and impacts,” Mr Buttigieg said.

Further objections

Former Alternattiva Demokratika chairman Arnold Cassola and PN electoral candidate Michael Briguglio are also objecting to the plans.

Prof. Cassalo has suggested using Spinola harbour as a potential ferry landing site, as opposed to a swimming zone. Harbour

“A 33-metre boat will need a lot of space to be able to maneuver and turn round,” Prof. Cassola wrote on social media.

“All in an area where swimmers are....swimming. Is swimming over here?”

Dr Briguglio has called for a social impact assessment to be commissioned before the application proceeds further.

“The proposed development violates various PA policies, lacks scientific studies and perils people's public access to a popular swimming area,” Dr Briguglio said.