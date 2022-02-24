European Parliament president Roberta Metsola on Thursday strongly condemned "Russia´s unjustified attack on Ukraine".

In a tweet she said "in these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives.

"We will hold the Kremlin accountable," she wrote.

Metsola's tweet came moments after Ukraine came under Russian artillery fire and land invasion along its northern and southern borders. Ukrainian forces were returning fire.

Explosions were heard across the country after weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia failed to deter Putin, who had massed between 150,000 and 200,000 troops along the borders of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, EU leaders are to hold a snap summit late Thursday.

In a joint statement, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel said the summit will "discuss the crisis and further restrictive measures" that "will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia for its actions".

The European Commission will outline to leaders the new sanctions, which will add to an initial round of sanctions imposed on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin recognised rebel-held parts of Ukraine as independent.

Von der Leyen and Michel said they expected the EU leaders "will adopt them swiftly".

"We are coordinating our response with our international partners, including NATO and G7 whose leaders will meet today (Thursday)," they said.