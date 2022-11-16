Tim Weah is relishing the chance to play on the one stage his famous footballing father never graced when he takes to the field for the United States at the World Cup.

The 22-year-old Lille winger is a key part of a talented United States squad in Qatar which is plotting to spring a surprise in Group B where the Americans face England, Wales and Iran.

Weah’s father George long dreamed of playing in the World Cup, but was never able to guide Liberia to the tournament during a club career that saw him acclaimed as one of the greatest players in history.

“My dad wanted the opportunity to play in a World Cup with his country but never got the opportunity to do it,” Tim Weah told reporters on Tuesday. “Now he’s kind of reliving that through me.”

