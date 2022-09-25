The recently published National Strategy for the Environment has drawn criticism from eNGOs, who have largely complained of the lack of legal weight this policy document – like many others – will have in practice.

Aiming to achieve cleaner air quality, zero waste, flourishing seas and a thriving ecosystem, the strategy’s success depends on the government’s will to implement it. So much so that Victor Axiak, head of the Environment and Resources Authority, said the lack of commitment and drive would turn this into a “worthless eyewash paper exercise”.

There’s an irony in such a warning coming from Axiak, the chairman of a toothless authority who has repeatedly voted in favour of dubious developments which have been challenged in court (sometimes successfully) by civil society. Both sides are now saying that without the will to change things, such strategies would be reduced to mere PR stunts. Indeed, criticisms of the strategy include the convenience of the 2050 deadline. Considering that the building spree has transformed Malta into a permanent construction site over the last 15 years, there is not a single voice in politics that has called for the regulation of this sector and a capping on planning permits issued every year.

In fact, the eight key aims outlined in the strategy will largely depend on how the government intends to strike the much-vaunted “balance between the economy and the environment”. So far, the authorities have failed not only to act towards achieving this balance but are clearly unaware that the time for compromises with the environment has long passed.

Construction, like many other economic sectors that have a direct impact on our natural resources, is treated like a big pink elephant in a room. The aims of the strategy will not be achieved unless a decisive step is taken to curb overdevelopment, especially since the construction lobby has a huge influence on both the government and opposition, and benefits from little regulation.

The same goes for the roadbuilding drive which has seen huge millions spent on the reduction of green lungs between and within towns, while the new roads have spectacularly failed to reduce both congestion and emissions.

In this light, the criticisms about the “vagueness” of the strategy’s wording take on a different aspect. It is legitimate to wonder if this strategy is a badly thought out way to paper over the slowly increasing popular discontent about the environment, now also evident in surveys. What are the tangibles with which the government intends to achieve its distant objectives?

The strategy does make a reference to enabling a change in mentalities, through a mix of education, communication and public awareness campaigns, but also through “policy” and fiscal measures. Once again, the authorities are dangling incentives to foster culture change, but there is no talk of enforcement, so glaringly missing from all of this administration’s functions.

Minister Miriam Dalli knows that the seas cannot flourish if fish farm operators are not regulated and heavily penalised for their polluting practices. She knows that land resources are being taken up by speculators at an alarming rate; that not only are we not moving towards zero waste, but we need additional rubbish mountains; that biodiversity cannot thrive in the hands of lawless hunters and illegal dumpers; and that our neighbourhoods will remain noisy and cluttered as long as construction rules unfettered.

She should also realise that trumpeting good intentions is not the same as acting upon them. Had the actual laws been enforced, her surveys would show less discontent among the population. Now, she has to deal with increasing cynicism at weak strategies which mean to change nothing.