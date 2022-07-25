The latest edition of Il-Belt Victoria, the periodical issued by St George’s Basilica, is out.

Besides illustrated reports on events and celebrations, the periodical also contains a wealth of information, including articles, featuring details about archpriest Hili’s participation in the 1921 parliament, a list of Victoria nicknames and a description of the restoration of the Ġesù Marija altarpiece.

Fr George Grech composes a new hymn to St George, while Nuncio Mgr Alfred Xuereb reminisces about his long papal service and Canon R. N. Farrugia looks back at the visit by Pope Francis.

A speech by the late archpriest C. Scicluna is reproduced, wherein he discussed the patron saint in the light of messages by St John Paul II during his 1990 visit.

Human interest stories also feature in the periodical, including an autobiographical note by a Belarus woman who forms part of the Laudate Pueri choir and who received Holy Confirmation at St George’s Basilica.