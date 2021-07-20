Swiss banking giant UBS said on Tuesday its second quarter profits leapt 63 per cent on the back of a strong performance by its wealth management division.

The net profit of $2 billion (€1.7bn) was well above the $1.4 billion forecast by Swiss agency AWP.

Operating income, the equivalent of revenue, jumped 21 per cent to $8.9 billion, UBS said in a statement.

Pre-tax profits on its wealth management business, the bank’s traditional pillar, surged 47 per cent from the same period a year ago to $1.2 billion, driven by the good performance of the financial markets and an increase in commissions.

Pre-tax profits on its wealth management business, the bank’s traditional pillar, surged 47% from the same period a year ago to $1.2bn, driven by the good performance of the financial markets and an increase in commissions

The division garnered a net influx of $25 billion in new money.

Its investment bank also saw pre-tax profits rise of nine per cent to $688 million.

“Our growth in the second quarter was underpinned by the relationships we have built and strengthened throughout the pandemic and by the trust our clients placed in our people and in our firm,” CEO Ralph Hamers said in the statement. “All business divisions and all regions contributed to our results.”