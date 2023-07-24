World number two Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the ATP Toronto Masters due to fatigue, Tennis Canada said on Sunday.

The announcement comes a week after the 23-time Grand Slam champion from Serbia fell to Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in the final at Wimbledon.

His withdrawal deprives the US Open tune-up tournament that starts on August 7 of a four-time champion.

“I have always enjoyed my time in Canada, but after speaking with my team, we believe this is the right decision to take,” Djokovic said in a statement released by Tennis Canada.

