Winds could reach near-gale force on Friday, according to a weather warning issued by the Meteorological Office.

The Malta International Airport, which issues the weather forecast, on Friday issued an ‘orange warning’ for the strong winds, anticipating force 7 on the Beaufort scale. The warning says the West-Northwest wind could later veer Northwest and can be "very strong" at times, especially in "exposed areas.

The strong winds have also forced changes to the schedule of Virtu Ferries' trips to Sicily, although the company cancelled no trips.

Ponte Ferries' trip to Sicily for Friday was cancelled though an extra trip will be carried out on Saturday.

The Gozo Channel ferry is operating normally although the fast ferries companies have both cancelled all trips and will resume operations on Saturday.

Force 7 winds could result in whole trees being in motion, inconvenience felt when walking against the wind and foam being blown in streaks across the sea.

The Met Office said the warning will remain in place until 10pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, the temperature on Friday is also lower than that reported in previous days and is expected to only reach a high of 26°C. The temperature has been around 4°C higher in recent days and again rise from Saturday.