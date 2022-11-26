The Malta Meteorological Office issued an orange weather warning on Saturday, as torrential rain drenched Malta.

The massive thunderstorm started over Sicily and descended onto Malta and out into the rest of the Mediterranean in the early hours of the morning.

The Met Office warned the public to expect moderate to heavy rain to last until noon.

A depression over the Tyrrhenian Sea is expected to continue moving south, they predicted, with rather strong southerly winds becoming moderate to rather strong northwesterly.

Hail fall in Għargħur

Among the storms, some people even experienced a spatter of hail, with readers in Għargħur and Naxxar reporting hail fall in their area.

A reader captured the hail falling in Naxxar

In San Ġwann's Ta' Giorni area, a retaining wall on the southbound exit to the Kappara junction partially collapsed, causing bricks to spill onto the street. Police confirmed that no one was injured in the incident but that the road is temporarily closed until the debris was cleared.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Malta-Sicily ferry operator Virtu Ferries announced that it was cancelling all of its planned trips for Sunday, with two extra trips added on Monday.

When contacted, a representative for the Gozo Channel ferry service said that trips are planned to continue as scheduled for the day.

Meanwhile, Maltese motorists and pedestrians struggled to stay dry as rainwater continued to pool in the roads throughout the morning and walkways become increasingly difficult to navigate.

Motorists navigate floodwater in St George's Bay

Water could be seen pouring out of the valley and down into the road next to St George’s Bay in St Julian’s, as traffic came to a standstill.

Hailstones on a porch in Iklin. Photo: Jonathan Gambin

Water also collected in Valley Road, Msida, where the at least ankle-deep flooding was deep enough to form small waves.

Poor visibility on the road in Safi. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

On the road, drivers battled with blustering winds as well as the rainfall, as windshield wipers across the country struggled to keep up decent visibility in the declining weather.

Have you braved the bad weather today? Send us your pictures and videos at newsroom@timesofmalta.com