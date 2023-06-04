A webinar entitled ‘Discovering Estonia’s Higher Education’ will be held on Tuesday, June 6 from 4 to 5.15pm. It will be addressed by Liia Lauri, assessment director at the Estonian Quality Agency for Education (HAKA), and Eero Loonurm, head of international marketing at the Estonian Education and Youth Board, Estonia.

Liia Lauri

Lauri has been overseeing the institutional accreditation of higher education institutions in Estonia since 2015. She has also been leading the coordination of the Quality Label of E-courses Award since 2020. With a research degree in information society technologies from Tallinn University, Lauri brings a wealth of experience in conducting trainings on internal and external quality assurance. She has a strong interest in digitally enhanced teaching and learning and has been actively involved in supporting self-evaluation teams and international expert teams in higher education institutions.

Eero Loonurm

Loonurm has been active in higher education internationalisation for nearly 15 years. His responsibilities in the Estonian Education and Youth Board include the development and execution of the national higher education marketing strategy for ‘Study in Estonia’ and representing Estonia in communications-related working groups at both state and European level. He is the marketing and communications expert in promoting Europe as a study destination for the European Commission project ‘Study in Europe’.

The webinar is being organised by Education Estonia under the auspices of Malta’s Ambassador to Estonia and Finland Kenneth Vella and with the collaboration of the Estonian Education and Youth Board.

Anyone interested in attending the webinar may register by clicking on this link.

For more information, e-mail Pamela Zerafa at pamela.zerafa@ilearn.edu.mt.