The eSkills Malta Foundation, in collaboration with Price Waterhouse Coopers, the Malta Employers’ Association, the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, the Malta Chamber of SMEs and Malta Enterprise, is organising a free live webinar to discuss is organising a free, live webinar on the theme ‘COVID-19: Challenges and Opportunities for SMEs’ on Tuesday, June 9, at 9am.

The webinar will focus on post-COVID-19 business adjustment and digital transformation needed to succeed in this period.

This introductory webinar is of interest to all SMEs looking to optimise their business in the light of the uncertain times ahead and is geared towards post-COVID-19 business adjustment, in what is being referred to as the ‘new normal’.

COVID-19 has brought unprecedented uncertainty and upheaval for all businesses. As companies struggle to adapt to this ‘new normal’, SMEs are facing unique challenges and opportunities in this new age.

The crisis presents challenges on many fronts, the most important of which is to ensure public health and, at the same time, to take measures to prevent the economy from grinding to a halt. The prevailing view among small businesses and their owners in the country is that conditions will take quite some time to improve.

When the pandemic struck, small business owners were forced to tread new ground and make difficult decisions, such as moving operations entirely online and quickly tapping new revenue streams.

Small business owners have a range of options to help their businesses stay afloat

The pandemic is taking a particularly heavy toll on such businesses, which account for the vast majority of the country’s gross domestic product. This is an unprecedented challenge that is affecting industries and sectors all around the world.

Social media and digital marketing did a great job during the pandemic to connect Malta’s small businesses with their customers. Every small business owner should make use of such vital tools. But small businesses need to plan for what lies ahead – and there are many challenges for those who have a small business and for the owners who put their lives and livelihoods into its management.

If a company has good cash reserves, finds a way to stay relevant and reach customers through online sales, it can not only survive but may thrive in these circumstances. Small business owners have a range of options to help their businesses stay afloat as people in Malta establish a new way of doing things. This is being coined as the ‘new normal’ life.

Participants in the webinar will also discuss how to reimagine their business model to embrace digital transformation and be prepared for the multi-modal reality of business in the age of COVID-19. They will learn more about the regulatory and security challenges of e-commerce solutions, digital tools for team collaboration and workflow optimisation, as well as using analytics to gain customer insights from their digital platforms.

For interested SMEs, the event will be a forerunner leading to the following e-learning areas: business transformation to digital e-commerce; web communications, analytics, competitiveness, and regulatory aspects; and effective team collaboration, tools and security.

