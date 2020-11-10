Learning Works, a further and higher education institution, is holding a webinar on food hypersensitivity, which is becoming more prevalent worldwide, including Malta.

The webinar, which will be held on November 25 between 7pm and 8pm via Zoom, will focus on the following topics: the difference between allergy and intolerance; coeliac disease, gluten intolerance and the low-FODMAP Diet; the main signs of hypersensitivity to food; tests that are reliable and scientifically proven; allergies and intolerance when eating out; children’s allergies and intolerances in school; and the advances in science for food allergies and intolerances.

The webinar will be delivered by registered nutritionist Mariella Porter.

Porter holds a master’s degree in human clinical nutrition, for which she researched ‘The prevalence of parent reported food hypersensitivity in the Maltese paediatric population’.

She is currently furthering her research in this field at PhD level.

Porter been very active in promoting the health and safety of children with allergies and intolerance in the school environment and promotes awareness on how people with various forms of food hypersensitivity should keep safe.

Those interested may register online by sending an e-mail to info@learningworks.edu.mt or calling on 7958 4200. The registration fee for the webinar is €15.