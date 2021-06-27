The Malta Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics (MAGG) recently held a webinar entitled Elder Abuse in Malta: Myth or Reality, on the occasion of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. The aim of the webinar was to educate and alert people that elder abuse does exist. Indeed, it is considered a silent crime in many countries, given the under-reporting and the often “behind closed doors” nature of the abuse. This phenomenon prompted the title of the webinar, which was led by MAGG president Claudette Gauci and conducted by vice president Anthony Scerri.

The webinar hosted a plethora of distinguished speakers, none less distinguished than by the interventions of older persons from our community who delivered personal reflections on elder abuse or asked razor-sharp questions. One question posed “Why are we not involved in the decision-making processes that would influence our lives?”.

Nena Georgantzi, policy coordinator Human Rights and Non-Discrimination at Age Platform Europe, explored the importance of a United Nations Convention for the rights of older persons. This position is supported by the MAGG and welcomes Minister for Senior Citizens and Active AgeingMichael Farrugia’s positive comments on Malta’s direction towards it in terms of Maltese law. Commissioner for Older Persons, Mary Vella, outlined her role and made a plea to the public to contact her office if there are suspected episodes of elder abuse.

Saviour Formosa, from the Department of Criminology at the University of Malta, highlighted the changing trends in the types of crimes occurring in Malta. Of note was the comment that financial crime and domestic violence are substantial in number in Malta, with 14 per cent of the victims being older people.

Formosa mentioned the local Crime Prevention Strategy and highlighted the importance of avoiding public routine behaviour particularly on Mondays and on other days between 8 and 10am.

Jessica Galea and Paul Galea presented interesting research as part of their post-graduate studies. It is apparent that the detection and reporting of suspected elder abuse by general practitioners need attention. In a completely different scenario, it was reported that incarcerated older adults may be suffering unnecessarily as the prison facilities do not cater for the needs of people later in life.

Concluding remarks were put forward by Maria Deguara, shadow minister, who outlined the importance of protecting our senior citizens through laws, training and implementing services. MAGG president Gauci thanked the participants and viewers. She informed the public of MAGG’s intent to erect a commemorative artwork in Sliema to acknowledge the suffering and resilience of older persons as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in Malta.

The webinar was graciously supported by Golden Care Malta, The Imperial Care Home and the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse (INPEA). A recording of the webinar may be found on the MAGG Facebook page.

The Malta Association of Geriatrics and Gerontology (MAGG) fosters a network of professionals in the field of gerontology and geriatrics and acts as a national platform with the principle of improving the quality of life of older persons.