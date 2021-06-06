A one-hour webinar on Finland’s unique education will be held on Tuesday, June 16, at 4pm.

The webinar, entitled ‘Pedagogy and Finnish Education in Practice’, is organised by the Kite Group in collaboration with Learning Scoop, Finland, under the auspices of Malta’s Ambassador to Estonia and Finland Kenneth Vella.

The front cover of the book Finnish Education in Practice, What, Why and How.

The success of the Finnish education system has raised interest around the world, and many teachers, principals and education experts are keen to know how this world-famous education system is implemented in practice.

The webinar will tackle questions such as: is it possible to combine a stress-free, child-centred approach with top learning results? What is the link between equality and equity, trust, learner-centredness, teachers’ autonomy, and Finland being the happiest country in the world? And what does Finland actually do to achieve such notable success within the field of education?

The webinar will be addressed by education training experts from Learning Scoop, Finland, and will include a question and answer session.

The event is being organised on the occasion of the newly published book Finnish Education in Practice, What, Why and How. The book offers a practice-oriented insight into Finnish education. It combines an overall description of key topics of education in Finland (what), the rationale behind the typical features of Finnish education (why) as well as practical examples of how these undertakings are implemented in everyday schoolwork (how).

Participation in the webinar is free but those interested in taking part need to register via the link below or by calling 9993 2592.

https://form.jotform.com/211331832049347