Heritage Malta’s Education and Outreach Department is organising a webinar titled ‘A Wartime Christmas Dinner’ tomorrow, December 22.

Aimed at those aged 10 and over, the webinar offers a unique opportunity to get a taste of how Christmas was celebrated in Malta some 80 years ago, through original documents that are not usually accessible to the public, photographs and footage, as well as information about a 1942 Christmas dinner.

A digital pack containing a postcard, a pantomime booklet published in 1942, a wartime Christmas dinner menu, as well as ration cards, will be sent to all participants upon registration.

The webinar has already gene­rated a lot of interest and an entire school – San Ġorġ Preca College Secondary School, Ħamrun – has registered, so that its students may participate as part of the Christmas activities at the school itself.

Those interested may register on https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wceDinkyT7qSGAFElmAiyQ.