BOV, Saxo Bank and the Malta Maritime Forum are holding a webinar for businesses titled ‘Trade, Transport and Tourism’ on Wednesday between 3 and 4pm. The webinar, which is free of charge, will provide a macroeconomic analysis for post-pandemic investing, along with several insights for businesses.

“In the midst of this unprecedented global environment, which besides COVID,is also characterised by extraordinary factors on political and environmental levels, this webinar promises to benefit players in the maritime industry with an expert outlook on what lies ahead,” said Kevin J. Borg, chief executive officer at the Malta Maritime Forum.

“In return, this webinar will enable them to take informed and strategically sufficient decisions when investing.”

Key speakers will be discussing global trade that passes through Malta via transhipment and ship agencies, among others. A critical theme of this discussion will also relate to the potential future investment in the maritime industry.

Steen Jakobsen, CIO and chief economist at Saxo Bank, will be one of the key speakers during this in-depth discussion.

“On a daily basis, we conduct research across asset classes, covering major market developments, political movements and central bank policies,” Jakobsen said.

Leading the SaxoStrats team, Jakobsen and other market experts perform quarterly outlooks deriving forecasted measures for upcoming years.

“This webinar is a good opportunity to alert participants about potential eventualities of significant importance, which could spark debate among the global market community,” he added.

Stephen Xuereb and Thomas Sullivan, both representing the Malta Maritime Forum, and Matthew Farrugia, investment analyst at BOV Wealth Management, will be the other panel speakers along with Jakobsen.

To join this free webinar, visit www.bov.com/Events/trade-transport-tourism-bov-saxo-mmf and fill in the registration form.