A webinar on the theme of children’s and youths’ well-being will be held on Wednesday, April 6, from 4 to 6pm during which four guest speakers from various Estonian entities will deliver presentations on the use of Estonian education tools in this regard.

This is the first in a series of webinars to be held in the coming weeks following a collaboration agreement entered into between Mindfulness with Elaine, a Maltese educational entity specialised in offering mindfulness experiences, and Education Estonia, an initiative for international education cooperation of the government of Estonia.

The agreement was signed by Education Estonia project manager Kristel Moistus and Elaine Azzopardi, director of Mindfulness with Elaine. The webinars will be held under the auspices of Malta’s ambassador to Estonia and Finland, Dr Kenneth Vella. Estonia is recognised as a successful role model in education worldwide.

The four speakers are Kersti Peenema, CEO of Helge, a solution to help young people track their thoughts and feelings to understand themselves better; Kadri Tuisk, founder and CEO of Clanbeat, a students’ wellbeing platform with social learner communities; Kadri Haljas, founder and CEO of Trumf Health, a mobile health game for children’s wellbeing, and Andres Mellik, founder and CEO of Cognuse/SApeakTX, which provides interactive exercises for speech therapy.

Participation in the webinar is free of charge. To register, fill in and submit this form or send an e-mail to pamela.zerafa@ilearn.edu.mt.

Those taking part will receive a certificate of participation.