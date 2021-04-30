Idea Academy is organising a free webinar aimed at non-technical persons that explores practical applications of artificial intelligence in businesses.

Called ‘Demystifying AI in Business: Practical Applications Beyond the Hype’, the webinar will be delivered by Alexei De Bono, director at Idea Intelligence, on May 4, at 6pm.

Survey findings show that there is a clear link between an organisation’s revenue growth and its AI maturity. And yet nearly half of companies do not understand how artificial intelligence can help them.

No longer a mere buzzword, AI is delivering results when it comes to reducing costs, automating processes and tasks, boosting productivity and increasing revenue. Amazon, the e-commerce’s undisputed king of AI, is a prime example.

De Bono will cut through the noise to separate myths from reality and explain what AI realistically can – and cannot – do. Targeting executives, managers, decision-makers, consultants and planners, this free webinar will help one spot opportunities to apply AI to problems within one’s own organisation.

Using simple words free from technical jargon, De Bono will provide several practical and concrete examples of how AI can be applied to industries such as HR, manufacturing, gaming, insurance, healthcare and others.

To register for the free webinar, visit: bit.ly/3xk0eqM.

For more information, visit ideaeducation.com.mt.