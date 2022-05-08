A webinar on the theme of the importance of IT platforms in education will be held on Wednesday, May 11, from 4 to 6pm, during which guest speakers from various Estonian entities will deliver presentations on the use of Estonian education tools in this regard. Estonia is recognised as a successful role model in education worldwide.

This is the third and last in a series of webinars held by Education Estonia, the Estonian Education and Youth Board (Harno) and Mindfulness with Elaine, a Maltese educational entity specialised in offering mindfulness experiences, and Education Estonia, an initiative for international education cooperation of the government of Estonia. The webinars are being held under the auspices of Malta’s ambassador to Estonia and Finland, Kenneth Vella.

The speakers at the forthcoming seminar include Aivar Hiio, project manager of Learning Pathways at the Estonian Ministry of Education and Research. He is currently overseeing the development of various prerequisites for implementing a more personalised approach to education. This involves, among others, the development of the Estonian EdTech sector ecosystem, managing aspects of one-to-one device use implementation in schools, and developing new financial and legislative models for the education sector.

Other speakers include Mart Raadik, chief technology officer of ELIS, an innovative kindergarten platform for teachers, headmasters, parents and local governments; Tanel Keres, CEO of school management system eKool (e-school); Maria Rahamagi, founder and CEO of Edumus, a distance learning school that supplements high school education; and Jelmer de Wolde, international development manager at DreamApply, Europe’s leading admission management solution for over 300 education institutions in 40 countries.

Certificates of attendance will be given to participants.

For more information and to register, e-mail pamela.zerafa@ilearn.edu.mt or fill in the form at this link.