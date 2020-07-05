Grant Thornton is organising ‘Shaping Malta’s Future – The New Norm’, a series of 18 free webinars featuring over 75 panellists running from Tuesday, July 7, until July 23 from 11am till 1pm.

The interactive forum is backed by current data from a nationwide survey conducted by Grant Thornton last month, gauging Maltese behaviour in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak from economic, environmental and social perspectives.

The 18 distinctly-themed panels will feature a line-up of over 75 prominent speakers both from the private and public sectors.

Confirmed panellists include Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci, Chief Justice Emeritus Vincent De Gaetano, Commissioner for Children Pauline Miceli, Nature Trust Malta president Vincent Attard, APS Bank CEO Marcel Cassar, Faculty for Social Wellbeing dean Andrew Azzopardi, Malta Chamber of SMEs CEO Abigail Mamo, Shortlets Malta CEO Franco Grech and Local Councils’ Association president Mario Fava.

Participation is open to the public and members of the audience will have the possibility of asking questions to the speakers.

The full list of webinars and the event’s registration form are available at https://www.grantthornton.com.mt/shaping-malta-webinar-landing/.