IoD Malta is this week hosting a webinar that will examine the role of the board in the internationalisation process of Maltese small- and medium-sized family businesses. Webinar participants will discover how to organise their board for international expansion and the new revenues that could become their main source of income and key driver of growth.

With Malta’s economy contracting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this webinar looks at how local boards can tackle the internationalisation process from the perspective of small- and medium-sized family businesses.

Internationalisation is one of the biggest challenges for family businesses. Although prosperous locally, many firms often face multiple difficulties entering and working in foreign markets.

This webinar will examine the internationalisation behaviour of Maltese family businesses and the role of the board in this process. It will question how the board can function as a strategic resource contributing to successful international expansion and will draw on success stories by family businesses who have strengthened their boards to achieve lasting international success.

The speakers will be entrepreneur and director Simon J. Camilleri, TradeMalta CEO Anton Buttigieg and and CEO of GO plc Nikhil Patil, who will be moderated by IoD Malta chair Edwin Ward.

Camilleri is the founder and former CEO of Simon J. Camilleri Holdings, a company that groups the Institute of Health and Safety, Medilink International Air Ambulance, Fire Tech, Phar Chem International, Gulf Med Aviation Services and Park Well International, employing over 300 persons. The company provides emergency health services in North Africa to various international companies, including some which operate in the oil and gas sectors. Simon J. Camilleri has been described as a model for others looking beyond European markets for expansion.

Buttigieg is CEO of TradeMalta, the executive agency dedicated to supporting Maltese businesses to reach foreign markets with their products and services. He was formerly operations director at Business Leaders Malta, the business services company, and business administration and development manager at Panta Lesco, management consultant at market research and training firm MISCO and an economist at the Central Bank of Malta.

Patil, CEO of GO plc, has over 15 years of experience in strategy, operations and mergers and acquisitions across telecoms companies like GO, Cablenet, BMIT and Interoute. Patil previously served as non-executive director of GO, working closely with the company’s senior management to define and implement its strategy. He spearheaded a number of strategic acquisitions, helping GO to diversify its business both in Malta and Cyprus.

Ward is chair of the IoD Malta branch and chair of WX2, an international advertising and PR company representing and advising clients in regulated entities, as well as chair of WX2 Business Hubs Network, a cluster of private office units. He was formerly a chairman and CEO in the global network of Ogilvy & Mather International.

The webinar will be held online on Thursday, September 24 at 2pm. To register, e-mail mtc@iodmalta.com.