Eminent writer and politician Alfred Sant has published his latest Maltese language novel, Ir-Rumanz tal-Fieres Safran (The Tale of the Yellow Knight), through publishing house Quinque.

The book will be the label’s first publication.

The publisher is organising a webinar to review the new novel by Sant on April 27 at 7pm.

Front cover of ‘Ir-Rumanz tal-Fieres Safran’ by Alfred Sant designed by Pierre Portelli.

Sant is the recipient of the 2019 National Book Prize Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ir-Rumanz tal-Fieres Safran describes the adventures of the knight Markald, a member of the Round Table set up by Arthur King of Camelot, as he travels south in a search for the Sacred Paten. His travels bring him to the islands of Gaulos and Melite.

Alfred Sant. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Rachelle Deguara will lead the discussion and take part in the webinar joined by Albert Marshall, David Aloisio and Adrian Grima. Renowned actress Jane Marshall will be reading three short excerpts from the novel.

The webinar can be accessed through the following zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/75886309705. Participant intervention will be welcome.

