A webinar on vocational education in Estonia will be held on Wednesday, April 19 from 4 to 5.15pm.

The main speakers are Rita Kask, a leading adviser at Estonia’s Ministry of Education and Research, who will discuss the ‘Building Blocks of the Estonian Vocational System of Education’, and Raini Joks, director of Tartu Vocational College, who will talk about the vocational system in his role of a practitioner.

Raini Joks Rita Kask

The webinar is organised in collaboration with the Estonian Education Authority – Education Estonia – under the auspices of Malta’s Ambassador to Estonia and Finland Kenneth Vella. Anyone who wishes to participate is to register at this link.

For more information, e-mail Pamela Zerafa on pamela.zerafa@ilearn.edu.mt.