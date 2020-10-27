A webinar entitled ‘What Future for the Blue Economy?’ is being hosted by the European Commission on October 27 from 10am to 12.30pm.

The European Commission is in the process of shaping a new comprehensive approach to the blue economy. In this virtual meeting, the Commission will present its general concept and orientations.

During the webinar, representatives of regions, clusters and NGOs as well as scientists and finance experts will give their outlook on challenges to tackle and opportunities to seize.

The Commission will also be listening to participants’ reactions and ideas on a sustainable blue economy.

Participants will be able to submit their ideas and comments during the conference itself and/or in writing.

Click here to register to obtain the link for this free webinar.

The agenda for the webinar is as follows:

Introduction by the European Commission

Panel discussion:

• M. Arjen Uytendaal, president, European Network of Maritime Clusters (ENMC).

• Eleni Marianou - secretary general, Conference of Peripheral Maritime Regions. (TBC)

• Monika Verbeek, executive director, Sea at Risk.

• Dr Torsten Thiele, senior research associate at the Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies (IASS), Potsdam,

• Prof. Sheila J.J. Heymans, executive director, European Marine Board.

Open debate with participants.

The panel discussion will be moderated by Christos Economou, acting director, DG MARE.

Click here for more information.