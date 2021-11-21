The National Archives have activated Memorja, a website featuring videos, voice recordings and pictures of Malta through the ages in what should be a field day for history buffs.

The inauguration was made by Culture Minister Jose' Herrera, who said this project is a showcase of Malta and the Maltese.

Charles Farrugia, the CEO of the National Archives, said the Memorja project continues to establish the National Archives as the central depository of audio-visual documentation of the history of the country.

He thanked all those who have been contributing to the project and looked forward to the next big step for the archives, which will be the construction of a purpose-built structure at Ta'Qali.

See the new website here www.memorja.com